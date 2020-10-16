Head of BMKG: La Nina can trigger disasters, people are asked to be vigilant

BMKG logo. (BMKG)

Hitekno.com – Dwikorita Karnawati, Head of the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) asked the public to raise awareness of La Nina’s presence in the upcoming rainy season.

According to the head of the BMKG, La Nina could trigger hydrometeorological disasters such as landslides, floods and flash floods. So that vigilance is expected from people.

Dwikorita in Temanggung, Thursday (October 15, 2020), said that La Nina had led to increased rainfall in almost all parts of Indonesia, especially in central and northern Indonesia, from this October.

“La nina comes from the Pacific Ocean as the Pacific Ocean sea surface temperature has an anomaly that is almost minus 1 degree colder, while the temperature in the Indonesian archipelago is warmer,” he said after the Temanggung Regency Operational Climate Field School closed .

He said the temperature difference caused the bulk of the humid air from the Pacific to move towards the Indonesian archipelago and the effects were felt as far as Java Island.

“At the time of La Nina there was an increase in rainfall from 20 to 40 percent above normal, so that Java was generally also affected, with the exception of Sumatra, which was not affected,” said the head of the BMKG.

He conveyed the potential for La Nina, which had an impact on the increase in rainfall in Central Java of 20 to 40 percent, especially in the southern region, namely Cilacap, Purworejo, Kebumen, then in the northeast part like Demak.

“The Wonosobo and Banjarnegara areas were also affected, but temanggung was 0 percent. Banjarnegara and Wonosobo were hit by 20 percent, which is the excess of normal rainfall in a month,” he said.

He said that although Temanggung was not affected by La Nina, normal conditions were already high.

“We need to convey that the peak of La Nina is expected to be in December, January and February, but the peak of the rainy season is January, February,” said Dwikorita Karnawati.

He therefore said it was about the effects of rain on agricultural production and plantation production or raw materials, so although this climate field school is closed today, it is hoped that there will be more communication and learning.

That was Dwikorita Karnawati’s warning about La Nina that could cause disaster and the community was asked to raise awareness. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).