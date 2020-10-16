Oppo A51 with a price of 2 million Rp. Officially released

Oppo A15. (Oppo)

Hitekno.com – After several previous teasers appeared, Oppo finally launched a new entry-level phone. The Oppo A15 has a wide screen with a 13 MP main camera.

For your information, this is the second HP in the A10 series after the company released the Oppo A15 in June 2020. The device has a polycarbonate plastic body with curved edges.

This new mobile phone features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD Plus resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and water-drop shaped bangs.

The Oppo A15 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which is coupled with 3 GB of RAM. Embedded internal memory 32 along with a microSD slot for additional storage.

The Oppo A15, which is quoted by NDTV, runs the Android 10 operating system, which has been adapted to ColorOS 7.2. The device has three rear cameras with a configuration of 13 MP (primary) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth sensor).

Rear camera of the Oppo A15. (Oppo)

The square camera module implies four cameras, but this device actually adds a flashlight sensor to compensate for the three cameras present.

This new mobile phone for selfies is also equipped with a 5 MP selfie camera sensor on the front.

The Oppo A15 contains a 4,230 mAh battery that is supported by standard charging at 10W. The device has dimensions of 164 x 75 x 8 mm and a weight of 175 grams.

Oppo A15 screen. (Oppo)

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Consumers can choose between two color options including Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.

Oppo A15 debuts in India at a price of 10,990 rupees, or 2.2 million rupees. According to reports, this device has also passed certification in Thailand and the United States. It is not yet known whether the Oppo A15 will go to Indonesia or not.