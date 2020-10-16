Study Findings: Does Children’s Play Really Make Children Angry?

Hitekno.com – When children play video games, parents wonder what impact the game has on their children. Can playing make children angrier than usual?

According to a study by global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky last May, four in ten Southeast Asian parents (SEA) believed their children were “grumpier than usual” after playing.

A recent survey of 760 respondents from the region entitled “More connected than ever: How we are building our digital comfort zones” confirms that children spend more time online due to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. 63 percent of the parents surveyed agreed, while only 20 percent disagreed with this observation.

“Today parents raise children who are digital natives, they are born with digital devices and the Internet. The generation gap often leads to misunderstandings. This scenario is common when a child knows more online trends and tricks than the mother or father. “, said Stephan Neumeier, managing director for the Asia-Pacific region at Kaspersky, in his official statement.

The embargo has increased reliance on the internet and the fact that parents are now required to manage both work and parenting at the same time in their homes.

Illustration of teenage boy playing games on smartphone. (Pixabay / natureaddict)

“Parents’ fear of video games is sometimes quite objective and sometimes a little exaggerated. There are some undeniable dangers, but a number of studies have also found how playing online games can benefit children,” he added.

As in many other situations, a ban is not an option. Parents should not prohibit children’s activities in video games, but rather control them effectively using special software and device settings.

Parents who are not good at computer games cultivate the understanding that computer games make children aggressive, which causes them to panic and prohibit their children from playing video games.

A child’s aggressive behavior is determined not by the video games they are playing but by a broader reason. It must be remembered that there are different games for every child and every age.

An age rating (rating) is used as a solution. Use the software to limit the ability to start games or content on which they are based

Age rating.

These are the findings of Kaspersky’s research into the habits of children who play games and who are prone to get angry. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).