The iPhone 12 doesn’t come with a charger, Samsung joked Apple

iPhone 12. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – Apple recently announced the latest iPhone 12 series. You have confirmed that they do not include a power adapter for their newest device.

Additionally, Apple doesn’t even package the EarPods that are usually included with the latest devices.

Apple’s idea, however, appeared to be the subject of allusions to its competitors. It didn’t take long for Samsung to say something about it.

Samsung posted a status on Facebook that mocked the lack of a power adapter in the latest iPhone, the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12. (Apple)

According to the Samsung upload, it says, “Your #Galaxy gives you what you’re looking for.” From the simplest charger to the best camera, the best battery, the best performance, the best memory and even the best 120 Hz smartphone screen, ”he wrote in a Facebook post.

Samsung has already made Apple funny in the past because it doesn’t seem to offer certain features like Flash support in the past.

Apple itself gives reasons the company no longer supports charging adapters and EarPods in the boxes for the latest iPhone sales.

According to Apple, the company claims that this idea was made to protect the environment.

Apple upgraded the iPhone 12 with a USB-C to Lightning cable instead, although some people disagreed with Apple’s idea of ​​having to spend more money to buy these additional devices, which were quite expensive.

The good news: Since Apple sells the EarPods and charging adapter separately, those two accessories are now selling for a low price.

MacRumors noted that Apple had lowered the price of both accessories.

EarPods and 20W adapters that normally sell for $ 29 now sell for $ 19 each, or around Rs 279,000.

Apple sells a 20W adapter that offers fast charging speeds. Therefore, this drop in prices is not new.