Amino acids first discovered on the planet Venus

Planet venus. (Daniel Yeow)

Hitekno.com – Recently, the planet Venus has become one of the concerns of scientists following the discovery of phosphine in the Venus Acid Cloud, which could potentially be a sign of life on the planet.

In another study, scientists discovered the amino acid glycine, an important building block for protein.

IFL Science report on Friday (October 16, 2020), although the results are no evidence of life on Venus, as glycine has already been found in comets like 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko, it is the first detection of amino acids in the atmosphere of the Planets.

The distribution of glycine in the atmosphere follows a similar pattern to phosphine, but glycine is higher in elevation than phosphine.

Photo of the Earth from Mercury taken by BepiColombo. (ONE)

Experts expect more observations to truly understand Venus’ complex atmosphere from both Earth and space. Although there are no new missions to Venus, the European Space Agency (ESA) is attempting to “stop by” Venus on another mission that is studying Mercury.

BepiColombo is a joint European-Japanese mission that is on its way to study Mercury. On the way of its journey, the spaceship will fly past Venus twice, first on October 15, 2020 and second on August 11, 2021.

Taking advantage of these conditions, the team behind the mission will test their instruments to make sure everything is working properly, as well as to try to examine the Venus cloud. However, it is not known whether phosphine could be detected as the instruments at BepiColombo were not designed for this search from the start. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)