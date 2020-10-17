Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Confirmed Completed, Timely Release!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. (Ubisoft)

Hitekno.com – Looking forward to the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new game from Ubisoft expected to be released this year? Relax, the development process is sure to be over.

You don’t have to worry about this new game being postponed. Because Ubisoft is making sure that the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla cultivation is completed.

Given a lot of drama, this new game was introduced at the beginning. One of them is the dismissal of creative director Assassin’s Creed Valhalla while the production process is still going on.

During this pandemic, quite a few game developers ran into issues that delayed their release. But not with this new Ubisoft game.

Through posts in social media it was announced yesterday, Friday (October 16, 2020) that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has completed the gold alias in the course of cultivation.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold, done. (Twitter / Assassinscreed)

Since it is already gold, also known as the completion of the development process, this new game is just entering the distribution and production period of its physical copy.

Ubisof confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10, 2020. And there will be no release delay.

“We are very proud to share that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won gold! On behalf of everyone who works on this game, we can’t wait to see your Viking saga unfold.” wrote in the announcement on Twitter.

“Your journey to fame begins on November 10,” the announcement continued.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla itself feels different from some of the previous series. It’s not just about picking up the Viking story, it’s also about the various elements and mechanisms in the game.

Ubisoft is adding a variety of new things to its game. Including building settlements and some brutal fighting techniques typical of Vikings.

This new game also gives players the freedom to have the main character as a man or woman. The NPC response for each character selection is also different.

Be patient in order for you to want to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This new game will be released on November 10, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. In the meantime, PlayStation 5 will be released on November 12, 2020.