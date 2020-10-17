Bring a gaming chipset, Infinix Note 8 series introduced

Infinix Note 8. (Infinix)

Hitekno.com – Not too many leaks before, Infinix has secretly launched two new mid-range phones. Both devices have identities such as the Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8 series.

The Infinix Note 8 series offers tempting specs with the kitchen outfitted with a mid-size gaming chipset from MediaTek.

The standard device (Infinix Note 8) has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with HD Plus resolution (720 x 1640 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9 and a peak brightness of 480 nits.

This new mobile phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with 6 GB of RAM. In the event of storage problems, the Infinix Note 8 has 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot.

The device runs the Android 10 operating system, which is adapted to the company’s latest user interface, XOS 7.1. The hole on the front is used as a 16 MP selfie camera sensor and depth sensor.

Infinix Note 8 color variant (Infinix)

This new mobile phone has four rear cameras with a configuration of 64 MP (primary) + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (macro) + AI lens.

The Infinix Note 8 quoted from Gizmochina is equipped with a 5,200 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging function via the USB-C port.

Other features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Infinix Note 8i. (Infinix)

There are three color variants of the Infinix Note 8, namely Deepsea Luster, Iceland Fantasy and Silver Diamond.

The technical data and the design of the Infinix Note 8i almost correspond to the standard version. The difference, however, is in the camera and on the screen.

The Infinix Note 8i has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with HD Plus resolution (720 x 1640 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9.

Infinix Note 8i color variant. (Infinix)

The device only has a front camera with an 8 MP sensor without a depth sensor like the Infinix Note 8. This new mobile phone is equipped with four rear cameras with a configuration of 48 MP (primary) + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (macro) + AI lens equipped.

The Infinix Note 8 series is still limited to launch in Kenya and is still unknown in terms of global availability. The price of the Infinix Note 8 was also not disclosed, but the price is expected to be around $ 200, or Rs.2.9 million. The price of the Infinix Note 8i is in the official range of the standard version.