Carl Pei officially leaves OnePlus, these are his farewell words

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus. (Instagram / getpeid)

Hitekno.com – Carl Pei is confirmed to step down from his position at OnePlus, the company he founded with Pete Lau in 2013.

Earlier there were rumors of Carl Pei’s departure. But now the truth is confirmed by his farewell declaration to OnePlus and Pete Lau.

He has officially resigned and said goodbye to One Plus on Twitter, which he built with Pete Lau.

“Thank you @PeteLau @OnePlus,” Pei wrote on Twitter, mentioning the official Lau and OnePlus accounts.

In the tweet, he also included a link with his suicide note, which was uploaded to the OnePlus forum website, as reported by GSM Arena.

In his farewell speeches, Pei said he spent his 20s at OnePlus into his early 30s.

Now he wants to take a short break and focus on his family relationship before continuing his struggle elsewhere.

“When OnePlus was only 24 years old, I spent my 20s there and grew up there too,” Pei wrote in his letter.

“In recent years, OnePlus has become my only focus and everything has to give way. But now I want to take a break to build relationships with family and friends. Then I want to follow my heart to the next destination,” he added.

The Swedish-born man has been known as the face of OnePlus since the brand took the storm and undermined the smartphone market in 2013.

OnePlus is known as a newcomer that has high specifications, attractive design, and a more wallet-friendly price.

Now, years later, OnePlus is an established brand and one of the biggest names in the business.

What about the future OnePlus and Pete Lau when Carl Pei leaves? (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).