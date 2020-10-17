Motorcycles break through wedding tents for a relaxing break when the event takes place

Motorcycle illustration. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – A video suddenly caught the attention of internet users when it showed a motorcyclist casually crossing a wedding tent.

Worse still, this motorcyclist had died on the wedding procession. All of a sudden, internet users were getting a lot of reactions about going viral on social media.

The video, which records the ridiculous behavior of the motorcyclist, was shared on Friday (October 16, 2020) from the Instagram account @memoefriantto.

In the video that is circulating, the motorcycle suddenly appears without a helmet and passes the wedding venue.

Instead of being ashamed of his actions, this motorist actually looks like a famous person. He waved his hand to the guests who came to the wedding ceremony.

Worse still, the motorcycle he was carrying was making not only noise but also smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe.

This certainly spoiled the solemnity of the event, which at the time was filled with speeches.

Screenshots of occasional motorcyclists breaking through wedding tents (Instagram / @ memoefriantto).

The reason is that the casual demeanor of the motorcyclist makes wedding guests laugh.

When he got to the end of the tent, the motorcyclist came across a group of the groom. Not conceited, he then slowed the vehicle.

The video uploaded by @memoefriantto suddenly went viral on social media. By the time this article was published, the video has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

In addition, some internet users have left comments. Some internet users admit being laughed at when they see this overly relaxed motorcyclist.

“Maybe a rare moment again,” @ahmdmldi said.

“All that fogging up so there aren’t a lot of mosquitos,” said @ hagkeana112, highlighting the motorcycle exhaust.

Even so, the behavior of this motorcyclist also earned a lot of contempt. Because he was considered very rude.

Check out the video of the motorcyclist HERE.

This is a viral video on social media of motorcyclists silently crossing the wedding tent during the event. (Suara.com/ Hernawan).