Put money aside to give prize catchers, this promotion makes greeting

People who put money aside to give presents to scavengers send greetings to internet users. (TikTok / @luthfiazhars)

Hitekno.com – Not only getting rewards but giving to people in need sometimes creates satisfaction. A young man who claims to have put money aside to give to scavengers has managed to touch internet users.

A TikTok user with an account named @luthfiazhars shared a video of him and volunteers giving something to scavengers and street kids driving by.

“Put your coffee money aside, buy boxes of milk, give it a try!” Write @luthfiazhars in the label. The posts that were shared caught the attention of internet users after receiving more than 240,000 views and 31,000 likes.

Hundreds of internet users also commented where they claimed to be greeted and touched after watching this viral video. In the video you can see two children pushing a cart with their parents.

There were sacks and used items that they had collected in the car. When it rained, the children looked very happy after receiving boxes of milk and some presents.

“For those of you who complain a lot. Look at those who live on the streets. Rain, but they can still be happy. What we think is cheap they think is luxurious. Don’t forget to be grateful “wrote @luthfiazhars in the description in the video.

The TikTok user often uploads videos showing their moments giving toys, milk boxes or groceries to scavengers, street children and Manusia Gerobak.

Many internet users have made various comments after watching this viral video.

“Very inspiring! Boxed milk Rp. 6 thousand to Rp. 7 thousand, contemporary coffee Rp. 15-20 thousand. Doing good is not expensive. Our ego is expensive,” said @tenrinawa.

“Forgive your servant God because he still likes to complain (sad emoticons),” commented @akurico.

“Please see that I am really sad,” @rusdyprasetyo wrote.

“Whatever, I’m ashamed,” @ ehdnii03 said.

