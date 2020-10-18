Cool, Google’s new feature can only recognize songs by murmuring

Google Chrome illustration. (Pixabay / Geralt)

Hitekno.com – Google has a feature to search for songs instead of just listening to the melody. Users will find it easy to find songs even if they forget the lyrics as long as they remember the sheet music.

Interestingly, Google’s search feature now supports searching for titles while the user hums a tune and uses machine learning to better understand typos and misspellings.

The new function is called hum to search and is available via the Google Assistant for iOS and Android. Smartphone users can press the microphone button in the Google app and say “What’s this song?” Say or click the Find Song button.

After 10 to 15 seconds of hum of a melody, Google will show a result that corresponds to the opinion of the song.

According to Google, users don’t have to mumble perfectly to get results. The tech company continues to show the closest option based on the song in question.

Google Voice. [Shutterstock]

The service displays the song title, artist, and options to open the song in other applications such as YouTube.

“When a user hums a melody in Search, our machine learning model converts the audio into a number-based sequence that represents the melody of the song. Our model is trained to identify songs from a variety of sources, including human chants, whistles, or Chants as well as studio recordings, “said Krishna Kumar. , Senior Product Manager of Google Search, as quoted by the Independent on Saturday (10/17/2020).

Kumar added that the algorithm also removes all other details such as accompanying instruments, timbres and tonality.

Google is also improving its ability to understand misspelled words and to say that every tenth query is misspelled.

The new spelling algorithm uses deep neural networks to improve recognition. This change results in even greater spelling improvements.

This is the search feature in Google Assistant that allows you to find song titles by simply mumbling. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).