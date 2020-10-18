DJI presents LIDAR Drone Solution, integrated full-frame camera

The new DJI product, the commercial drone solution LIDAR. (DJI)

Hitekno.com – DJI, a big name in the commercial drone industry and aerial photography technology, is proud to announce two new products. They are both designed for high efficiency, high accuracy, surveying and mapping.

Namely the DJI Zenmuse L1, the LIDAR system at the survey level, and the DJI Zenmuse P1, a high-end photogrammetric camera that is considered to be the pioneer in the industry. Of course there is a reason.

That is, because it offers significantly improved efficiency in the highly accurate acquisition of air data; at a very affordable price; without compromising the quality of the data collected for the drone survey and the exact mapping requirements.

DJI’s new technology suite was launched in partnership with Halo Robotics, the largest provider of commercial drone equipment and services in Indonesia, and will be fully accessible to businesses and government organizations across Indonesia.

With the use of drone technology growing rapidly in Southeast Asia’s largest economies, key sectors that will benefit significantly from DJI’s latest survey tools include oil and gas, mining, agriculture, construction, electricity, and critical infrastructure.

“These two new payloads are a complete, robust solution for the accurate collection of geospatial data and at a very affordable price to support large-scale deployment and implementation,” said Johannes Soekidi, general manager of Halo Robotics, the official partner of DJI Enterprise in Indonesia.

“LIDAR is a laser-based imaging system that has generally been too expensive for many companies. On the other hand, using photographic imaging as an alternative method for airborne measurements also requires a very specific type of camera. The Zenmuse L1 is a dream come true for many. Because of its affordable price and high-specification LIDAR sensors that can be fully integrated directly into DJI’s best commercial drones, the Zenmuse P1 fulfills the key requirements for systematic survey-level photographic data acquisition, again at an affordable price and with high specifications. This is truly a turning point for the commercial drone industry, with an affordable price for the broad industrial market and advanced technology that will provide great value to companies and industries using drones. “

DJI Zenmuse L1 – DJI’s first LIDAR solution for air measurement

DJI Zenmuse L1. (DJI)

In the air measurement industry, LIDAR technology plays an important role as a 3D laser scanner that can capture areas or structures with extremely high accuracy.

Laser scanners send out laser beams – hundreds of thousands of points per second – and each point has its own position in 3D space. The resulting “point cloud” in combination is very similar to a computer-aided model of a real area or a scanned object and has an excellent degree of spatial location accuracy.

The lidar maps and models can then be used in general software to analyze and create measurements with applications in a variety of forestry and agriculture industries. for mining; Oil & Gas and Heavy Industry.

Zenmuse L1 integrates a powerful yet extremely light Livox LIDAR module with a high-precision IMU with 70 ° FOV as well as a 20-megapixel camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor and a mechanical lock on a sturdy 3-axis gimbal.

By overlaying the camera’s RGB color value with the laser point, Zenmuse L1 can create a true color point cloud so that laser images are very similar to real-world objects being scanned.

With a point rate of 240,000 points per second and a detection range of 460 meters, the simple and fast acquisition of high-quality LIDAR data was previously difficult. With the DJI M300, you can collect data of up to 2 square kilometers (200 hectares) in one flight.

This module supports line scan mode and non-repeated petal scan mode, a unique technology developed by Livox. This enables complete coverage of the area of ​​interest in a very short time and enables the sensor to acquire data in all directions, not just on a defined area.

DJI M300 Zenmuse L1. (DJI)

Thanks to its IP44 protection rating, Zenmuse L1 can operate in rainy or foggy situations. In contrast to photographic measurement data, LIDAR is a laser-based imaging technology and can call up measurement data regardless of poor light or dark conditions, so that measurements can be carried out at any time of the day or night.

In connection with DJI’s flagship platform for commercial drones, the Matrice 300 RTK, as well as the surveying software DJI Terra, the Zenmuse L1 is intended to be a complete solution for LIDAR surveys, which efficiently records large areas and complex structures in order to generate high-precision digital data for reconstruction purposes create. .

Overall, as DJI’s first complete LIDAR solution for airborne measurements, the Zenmuse L1 is a major breakthrough for the commercial drone industry. High specifications, affordable prices and full integration with the DJI platform make it very well suited to meet the various LIDAR requirements across Indonesia.

LIDAR is required for surveying and mapping applications that have very high accuracy requirements – for example in mining or in the oil and gas industry. It is also widely used in agriculture for volumetric measurements of vegetation and – since the LIDAR laser beam can penetrate the foliage to present a map of the soil surface or underlying contour maps – it is required for 3D analysis of the soil itself.

In the power sector, LIDAR SUTET power lines are used to search for “sag analysis” and management of the surrounding vegetation in order to keep power lines in good condition while avoiding fires and blackouts.

It is also widely used in the infrastructure and construction industries, where LIDAR is used to scan structures and quickly generate 3D models with as-built drawings required for complex construction projects or infrastructure maintenance.

DJI Zenmuse P1 – Full Screen Photogrammetry – The new benchmark for aerial photography

DJI Zenmuse P1. (DJI)

In recent years, DJI Enterprise has devoted its efforts and full commitment to professionals who use drones for surveying, mapping and geospatial purposes.

As the global industry standard for drone technology, experts are automatically turning to the DJI P4 RTK’s ability to capture data for accurate maps and models at the centimeter level for a variety of applications, from cadastral surveys to complex structures.

Today, DJI is advancing its vision for the industry by increasing the photogrammetric accuracy, data output, and labor that require unprecedented levels of precision.

Previous.

The new DJI Zenmuse P1 is DJI’s most powerful camera payload for capturing geospatial data. It integrates a highly sensitive, low-noise, full-frame sensor with a size of 45 megapixels and offers a flexible display with a 24/35/50 mm lens with fixed focus that can be swapped out on a 3-axis gimbal.

With these extremely high specifications, the DJI Zenmuse P1 can provide data with high accuracy without the use of ground control points (3 cm horizontal / 5 cm vertical) and increase the time efficiency of drone surveying activities. with the drone platform DJI M300, which can cover up to 3 km2

(300 hectares) in one flight.

The Zenmuse P1 meets the basic requirements for high resolution photos and survey-level “metadata” taken with each photo and is equipped with a mechanical shutter. Coupled with the new TimeSync 2.0 system, which synchronizes the time between photos to the nearest microsecond, the Zenmuse P1 enables users to capture centimeter-accurate image data combined with real-time positioning and “orientation compensation” technology.

DJI M300 Zenmuse P1. (DJI)

Another important feature that DJI developed in connection with the introduction of the Zenmuse P1 is the Smart Oblique Capture feature, which greatly increases the efficiency of drone mapping flights by systematically capturing images that are used by the multi-sensor camera can be simulated obliquely in order to effectively enlarge the entire recorded measurement area. Flight.

With this Smart Oblique Camera feature, the Zenmuse P1 can effectively capture images from a larger area and from multiple angles at the same time. This makes the drone flight more efficient and increases the accuracy of the resulting 2D and 3D maps and models.

The DJI Zenmuse P1 offers photogrammetrists new benefits that allow them to work faster thanks to its high specification for efficient drone data acquisition and the unique features that surveyors use to get the metadata they need.

With the Zenmuse P1, surveyors across Indonesia can perform complex data acquisition missions for 2D orthomosaics, as well as data for 3D modeling with centimeter accuracy, and obtain high resolution imagery of vertical and sloping ground surfaces from a safe distance can fine textures, structures and features for the most accurate purposes for surveying Create, map and collect geospatial data.

Availability

DJI Zenmuse L1 and DJI Zenmuse P1 can be pre-ordered from Halo Robotics (PT. Halo Indah Permai) as DJI’s official distributor and local service partner in Indonesia. Orders can be shipped from the first quarter of 2021.