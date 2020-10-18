Google releases new features ahead of the US elections

Google logo. (Instagram / @ google)

Hitekno.com – The giant Google search engine will shortly be introducing the voice assistant to the latest features embedded in the Google Maps search engine.

This feature was released to help US voters find the nearest polling station.

“For details on how to vote directly or return ballot papers, do a search with the keyword ‘polling station’ or ‘ballot papers’ near me,” said Google.

The data available on Google comes from a joint project between the state election office and the non-profit and impartial citizens’ group and Democracy Works.

According to Google, the voice assistant also shares details about where users should vote when they receive a question.

Google Maps on an Android phone. [Shutterstock]

In the meantime, Google Maps will also provide information on voting directions and times for voting venues in the United States. (Voice.com/Dyhtia Novianty)