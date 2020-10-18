Note something! This is the release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung logo. (Samsung Newsroom)

Hitekno.com – Rumors are circulating that Samsung is planning to prepare the launch date of the Galaxy S series with the Galaxy S21 for release.

A new S-series is announced almost every February over the past few years, while first sales begin in March.

It was reported on the GSM Arena page, Sunday (October 18, 2020) that reports from Korean media have speculated that the S21 series could start in early December this year.

According to a new report from SamMobile, the launch should take place in January 2021. First sales will be announced later this month or early February.

The reason for the possible new release schedule is still unknown, although it likely clears space between the Galaxy S21 and the next-gen Galaxy Z’s foldable launch.

Samsung suppliers appear to be mass-producing components for the S21 series, which is a month earlier than last year's S20 phones. It seems that Samsung fans will actually look forward to the postponed launch.