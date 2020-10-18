Qualcomm Compare General Purpose Phones With High End Chipsets

Vivo X50 Pro. (Doc. Vivo)

Hitekno.com – Some HP vendors are wondering what users really need? Certainly the best hardware that supports the functions of high-end premium chipsets, e.g. B. Gigapixel resolution photography, 8K video recording, and desktop-level gaming capabilities. If you’re struggling to choose the best Android phone on the market today, don’t think too long because the best phones always come with premium Snapdragon 7 and 8 series processors.

It cannot be denied that the Snapdragon 8 series is the best mobile platform that has full functionality to support premium phones. However, it should be noted that the Snapdragon 7 series also belongs to the high-end segment that also supports premium phones today.

For those of you who want a compact device with the most advanced features, be it for everyday use or a professional mobile gamer who is novice in content creation, here are mobile devices that come with the premium features and High-end specifications of the Snapdragon 7 series are equipped. and 8 for your consideration.

Snapdragon 7 series

POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

Speaking of premium phones, the POCO X3 NFC deserves to be featured on this list. This phone, which was just launched in Indonesia, is dubbed “The Real Mid-Range Killer” thanks to its advanced features that are similar to a premium phone with a mid-range retail price. POCO X3 NFC is the first mobile phone in Indonesia to run on Snapdragon 732G. It supports players with GPU Adreno 618, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. The front camera comes with a 20MP sensor and a rear camera with 64MP, 13MP, 2MP and 2MP sensors for a powerful image acquisition.

Vivo X50 Pro

In Indonesia, Vivo launched the sophisticated X50 Pro with four rear cameras with 48MP, 13MP, 8MP, 8MP sensors and a 32MP selfie camera. This phone is the first to feature gimbal stabilization, which is said to be inspired by a full set of professional photography gear. This device guarantees a professional photo experience, powered by a high-end premium chipset Snapdragon 765G with an Adreno 620 GPU, which can capture detailed camera results and with the Vivo X50 Pro the video recording with a resolution of up to 4K at 60 Frames per second optimized.

In addition, this device offers support functions for daily activities such as Touch ID and face recognition with 4G connectivity and is ready for 5G, WI-Fi 5 and NFC multifunction.

OPPO Reno4 and Reno4 Pro

OPPO Reno4. (Doc. Oppo)

OPPO was present in Indonesia in early August and brought Reno4 with sophisticated and fast specifications. AI on this mobile phone is the main function that supports a number of other AI functions thanks to the high-end premium chipset Snapdragon 720G.

Reno4 is equipped with cell phone sensors consisting of 48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP and a 32MP selfie camera. The cameras of this cellphone are equipped with an AI role that promises the latest photo features, such as: B. AI color portrait that can contrast an object or person with a certain effect, Night Flare portrait that can highlight objects in low light, and the bokeh effect behind. and AI slow motion video at 960 frames per second to capture every dynamic movement in detail.

Another best offer from OPPO is the Reno4 Pro, which offers higher technology than Reno4 such as: B. Refresh rates up to 90 Hz on a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 charging that enables faster charging and reduces your worries about missing an important moment due to a low battery.

Snapdragon 8 series

Poco F2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

Known as the “flagship killer,” the Poco F2 Pro is the cheapest mobile phone with a high-end premium chipset, Snapdragon 865, in Indonesia. Priced at IDR 7 million, users can take advantage of high-end premium features like gigapixel speed photography to support dual cameras on the F2 Pro and desktop-equivalent gaming features with Snapdragon Elite Gaming for users who enjoy heavy gaming in their free time love. With four rear cameras, consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 5-megapixel tele macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, as well as a 20-megapixel selfie pop-up camera that is suitable for the Recording requires the full support of the Spectra ™ 480 image signal processor on the chipset which is faster.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10. (Xiaomi)

Although it was launched in May 2020, the sophistication of the Xiaomi Mi 10 is still relevant when contrasted with the premium phones introduced later. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered by Snapdragon 865, which will be ready for the latest 5G network when launched in Indonesia. The phone is equipped with a 108MP, 13MP, 2MP, 2MP rear camera sensor and a 20MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10 screen supports a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and a sample rate of up to 180 Hz, as well as an HDR 10+ display for smooth use and a clear screen.

The powerful performance of the high-end premium Snapdragon 7 and 8 series chipsets will enhance all advanced aspects of today’s mobile devices, including those that require photography and videography, mobile gaming, or even users who want to focus on productivity. Have priority. Qualcomm is always committed to delivering the best mobile experience to consumers around the world, including Indonesia.

With the Snapdragon 7 and 8 series, Qualcomm offers state-of-the-art solutions for the demands of the market and an unforgettable premium experience with the most advanced mobile devices at prices starting from just IDR 3 million. Which device is your choice?