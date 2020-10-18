Since 2016, the amount of misinformation on Facebook has tripled

Facebook illustration. (Pexels)

Hitekno.com – Facebook is one of the places where misinformation is spread, and the number has tripled since 2016.

According to research by the German Marshall Fund, many users click and read content from publishers who repeatedly access fake content.

In addition, the content of websites that did not responsibly collect and present information had increased 293 percent.

The German Marshall Fund cites Fox News, Daily Wire, Breitbart and The Blaze as examples of websites that do not collect or provide responsible information and are considered “manipulators”.

DJHJ Media, The Federalist, Red State Observer, Wayne Dupree and WND are also among the “fake content producers”. Only ten websites were responsible for 62 percent of interactions with fake content.

To classify websites, the researchers used NewsGuard, a browser plug-in that rates websites based on their trustworthiness and their social media tracking company, NewsWhip, to measure the circulation of articles.

The researchers found that interactions with content from “manipulators” were greater in Q2 2020 than all interactions in 2017.

The team also found that the content of all monitored websites grew slowly between 2016 and 2019, while 2020 saw a 177 percent increase.

The researchers also warned of disinformation in the supply chain, in which perpetrators embed stories that with repeated numbers become legitimate, both via Facebook groups and algorithms.

The content reported by The Independent on Saturday (October 17th, 2020) is, in contrast to the mainstream media, argumentative and often contradicts conventional wisdom, so that it is more attractive to readers and shares them.

In addition, the researchers say that publishers that do not publish information responsibly but do not provide fake content will not be tracked by Facebook’s fact checkers.

Nevertheless, Facebook has been criticized for giving preference to the right-wing sides. The social networking company has also been criticized for allowing lies in political advertising on its platform and allowing it to be targeted at specific users.

However, Facebook has built the largest fact-checking network of any platform, investing in highlighting real and informative reports and optimizing its services to ensure fewer users see incorrect information.

Regarding misinformation, Google recently launched a new campaign that allows users to find fake stories and misinformation. Advertisements encourage users to verify that content comes from a trusted source to beware of manipulated images.

This is the result of research that found that the proportion of misinformation on Facebook has even tripled since 2016 (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami).