This man thinks Petai is almost 1 meter tall, Netizen: Wow Giant

Petai illustration. (Shutterstock)

Hitekno.com – Petai vegetables are common in Indonesia, sizes vary too, but have you ever come across petai around 1 meter tall?

This giant petai was found by an internet user and later went viral.

Petai, a green plant often used in a variety of dishes, is generally around 8 to 12 inches tall. However, one internet user shared a photo of the discovery of a giant petai through his Twitter @kayy_azman.

In the photo, this 23-year-old man shows a huge petai that is more than 1 meter tall. There are three photos he shared on upload. The three photos show him with a huge petai.

This man also uploaded a video of himself with a giant petai that was 12 seconds long. With the Malay language, he shows that the giant petai is real.

Petai (twitter @saija_sexy)

He was very interested in it because this was the first time in his life that he had met a giant petai.

This post received over a thousand comments and 14,000 retweets.

“Wow is that big? This can be used for people from a village,” wrote one of the netizens.

Many internet users are concerned about the smell of breath and urine after eating the giant petai. “Imagine eating it and then urinating. The odor won’t go away for 3 days,” wrote one Internet user.

There were also internet users who commented, “I think I just met Doraemon’s flashlight, bye.”

Previously, something similar had gone viral in Indonesia. It is known that a resident of the Banjarnegara region found giant petai. After an investigation, however, it turned out that it was not petai, but entada fruit.

Entada fruits are similar in shape to petai but are large in size. Entada is a type of vine.

Are the petai the Malaysian found really huge petai? If not, could it be an entada fruit like the one in Banjarnegara? (Suara.com/Hiromi Kyuna)