Among us, developers are starting to warn players with cheats

Free costumes in the game Among Us. (HiTekno)

Hitekno.com – The game among us is growing in popularity and widespread, but the boom in this game presents its developers with a number of problems including the use of hacks and cheats.

As a developer, Innersloth began to solve the problems in Among Us.

Previously, the developer of Innersloth was about to convince Among Us fans that they are working on the system.

This system is used by Innersloth to fight hackers and cheats used by scammers in the game.

However, it looks like the system is starting to work as some players are banned for fraud.

This is known from the upload of one of the Among Us players to Reddit, as the player received a message from Innersloth.

He reported from the ScreeRant site in a message that read “You have been banned for hacking, please stop,” he wrote.

In a thread the Among Us player admitted to using a hack, he said the hack gave him skills such as giving random pets to other players.

The player who used the cheat said it proudly and made other Reddit users angry.

Hackers and cheats in the game Below us there is usually a second program that can change the way the game works, e.g. B. removing chills or turning players into cheaters.