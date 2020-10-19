Ask for help with editing, this lovely girl photo ends funny

Request photo editing. (Twitter / @ pantungalimar)

Hitekno.com – Uploading photos and asking for editing on Twitter is one of the things internet users typically do. Later, internet users will rush to fix the photo as per their request.

But it’s not a Twitter internet user if it doesn’t get even more interesting and even make other internet users laugh.

As recently learned from a beautiful girl who asked for her photo to be edited, one of the internet users on the @ pantungalimar account complied.

The beautiful girl asked that her photo be edited so that the pottery in which she was photographed could be entirely and entirely white.

The reason is where he photographed that the pottery actually didn’t fill the bottom and made variations. But Twitter internet users are kidding.

Instead of being edited correctly, he added a ceramic installer to the photo.

You can see a ceramics plumber doing their job installing ceramics.

This then went viral on Twitter and received various comments from internet users.

“Yes, it is not wrong to edit,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“Yes, it’s not the same either,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“How am I asking for an edit, but it really is a serious edit, hmm. Does the explanation have to be detailed?” Commented another internet user on Twitter.

“It is exciting, brother, to go out of the way to crack a joke?” Wrote another internet user ‘s comment.

“The full question is why half of it is still being cleaned,” wrote an Internet user comment.

Internet users upload photos to Twitter and go viral, receiving more than 12,000 likes.