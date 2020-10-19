Can be a big improvement, iPhone 13 predictions start to appear

Apple logo. (Pexels / Duophenom)

Hitekno.com – A few weeks ago, Apple released the iPhone 12 as its family’s new flagship. Not beyond the euphoria of the iPhone 12. Several predictions regarding the arrival of the iPhone 13 are beginning to appear.

Some of the leaks related to the iPhone 13 were exposed by Jon Prosser through his personal Twitter account. The leak hints at the arrival of the iPhone 13, which has received an upgrade on various sites.

The leak stated that the iPhone 13 will come with a 120Hz ProMotion OLED screen. This hints at the return of Apple’s fingerprint scanner feature, namely Touch ID on the flagship devices.

This is likely considering that facial recognition is difficult to use in a pandemic like now, when many cell phone users have to do activities while wearing masks.

Jon Prosser, who started from Forbes, explained that there are currently companies making new forms for fingerprint scanners. Presumably this new technology is called “MESA uts for iPhone”.

iPhone 12 Mini. (Apple via The Verge)

He explained that “MESA” is Touch ID while “uts” is under the screen, which means the fingerprint scanner is under the screen.

This technology is not new to Android users as it has been used by multiple devices. However, for iOS users, this technology is usually new and has never been applied.

In terms of screen, according to Ross Young, the iPhone 13 screen is likely to use ProMotion 120Hz with a refresh rate aided by the introduction of LTPO display technology.

Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding the arrival of the iPhone 12 successor, the iPhone 13. Mentioned, this new device will be launched in 2021.