Complete in 19 minutes, Xiaomi introduces 80W wireless charging technology

Xiaomi 80W wireless charging technology. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi, a technology company using smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support lifestyle, announced its latest innovation, 80W wireless charging technology, after last year a similar technology with 30W capability had been announced.

Xiaomi is leading this trend by paying attention to the importance of battery life and faster charging for the future of the smartphone industry.

The 80 W wireless charging technology can charge a 4000 mAh battery to 10% in just 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes.

Compared to the 30W wireless charging technology introduced in 2019, a battery with the same specifications can be charged 50% in 25 minutes and 100% in 69 minutes.

In March 2020, Xiaomi announced 40W wireless charging technology, a performance surpassed by the mass-produced 50W wireless charging technology alone. The record was broken again with the announcement of 80W wireless charging technology. In less than a year, Xiaomi has made three technological breakthroughs in this sector.

Recently, Xiaomi also introduced the Mi 10 Ultra, the world’s first smartphone with wired 120 W and wireless 50 W charging technology. For Xiaomi, this performance is expected to set a new benchmark in both wireless charging and charging as a whole.