Dozens of dead whales have mysteriously stranded on a New Zealand coast

Pilot whale illustration. (NOAA)

Hitekno.com – Dozens of dead whales washed up on a beach in New Zealand. The local conservation ministry said the stranding took place in Corolamdel on the country’s north island.

The department announced that the five dead pilot whales were found on Saturday evening (October 17, 2020) in what is believed to be the original beach location.

According to Stuff, 19 whales had washed ashore and died on the rocky headland by Sunday morning (October 18, 2020).

“Although the tide allowed the stranded whales to resurface at around 9 p.m. Saturday night, members of the group held back this morning – including some in ledges in the bay,” the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook account.

Dozens of dead whales washed ashore in New Zealand. [Facebook]

“Unfortunately, about a dozen of them died this morning after getting stuck on the rocks. However, we are encouraged that most of the stranded whales re-entered the group this morning and were brought into deep water,” it said .

Daren Grover, general manager of the Jonah Project rescue group, said the Pope had split from the main group.

“This is not the result we have always hoped for. It is sad that they stranded and died,” he said.

Grover described Colville Bay as a rather dangerous place because of the shallow, muddy water. Now the rescuers are working to ensure that the remaining pods stay in the deeper water.

Volunteers added that they plan to place the boats as a kind of barrier to drive the whales off the coast.

Almost 400 whales have died in Australia’s largest stranding.

In late September, hundreds of long-fined pilot whales were found stranded off the west coast of Tasmania. It is not fully understood why whales strand, but the species are known to be strand-susceptible.

Strandings, one of the largest ever recorded in the world, surpassed the previous national record of 320 in Western Australia in 1996. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)