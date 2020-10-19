Fair 4G LTE broadband access that reaches Telkomsel in remote areas of the country

Telkomsel presents Mobile BTS in the village of Pasiah Laweh. (Telkomsel)

Hitekno.com – Telkomsel is working to ensure fair broadband access across the country to enable people to carry out their daily activities. This also applies to people in remote areas, outermost islands, as well as to border areas, which Telkomsel has consistently embraced from time to time in the service of the country for more than 25 years.

So Telkomsel is continuing to work to provide top quality 4G access in more areas, especially the 3T (underdeveloped, primary and remote) areas, so that the benefits of Telkomsel’s latest internet network are available to all Indonesians, especially all Indonesians, more widespread and evenly distributed, are adjusting to new habits through the use of digital technology.

Denny Abidin, Vice President, Corporate Communications at Telkomsel, said: “Telkomsel is committed to the diffusion of telecommunications services across Indonesia. Various initiatives such as Telkomsel Merah Putih have emerged as a solution that provides solutions for the community to move from one region to another others enjoy the same network quality standards. We will continue to build on that spirit to expand the presence of leading broadband networks so that more people in the country can experience the benefits. “

Telkomsel extends the overall availability of the 4G network in Indonesia and covers all operational area groups, which are divided into four areas. The four are Area 1 (Sumatra), Area 2 (Banten, DKI Jakarta, West Java), Area 3 (Central Java, DIY, East Java, Bali, NTT, NTB) and Area 4 (Papua, Maluku, Sulawesi , Kalimantan). . Telkomsel also takes an approach that matches the conditions of each region to deliver the best 4G LTE service to the community.

One of Telkomsel’s efforts in the Sumatra region is to deploy 4G services in the Pasiah Laweh village of West Sumatra using the COMBAT (Compact Mobile BTS) infrastructure. This initiative makes it easier for the public to gain access to the leading broadband network that previously had to go to a place called Kelok HP on a hill by the roadside for adequate internet connection.

A similar approach was used by Telkomsel to ensure the availability of the 4G network in the village of Woloklibang in the east of Nusa Tenggara. The use of COMBAT was also chosen because of the challenging geographic conditions of the region. It takes an hour by sea and three hours by land to reach Woloklibang village from Larantuka city, east of Nusa Tenggara.

Telkomsel is also responding to difficulties with internet access in the village of Petir in the Yogyakarta Special Region. The solution is to install a special signal amplifier (repeater). This is done as an optimization of the existing Telkomsel network in the area, but is blocked by the many hills so the 4G network being broadcast is now stronger.

Special treatment was also given by Telkomsel in the village of Nain in North Sulawesi. The village, which is located on a small island north of Bunaken National Park, can now take advantage of leading 4G services thanks to improved transmission and technology by shifting access from satellite to IP radio that is in the red and white BTS infrastructure from Telkomsel is included.

“As a leading digital telecommunications company, Telkomsel is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem in the country. Therefore, having leading broadband network access in every region of the country is important so that all people can take advantage of the latest technology in their lives, including from conducting distance learning activities to online sales, which will be useful for MSME players in expanding their business, and various initiatives carried out by Telkomsel are also expected to be able to support the government through the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology working on the availability of 4G networks in all villages in Indonesia by 2022. “Denny said in conclusion.