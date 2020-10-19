Fujifilm launches the retro-style mirrorless X-S10 camera

Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless camera. (Fujifilm)

Hitekno.com – Rumors abound that Fujifilm will be releasing a mid-range mirrorless digital camera. It turned out that the news was correct as the company announced its latest mirrorless camera in the form of the Fujifilm X-S10.

It looks like Fujifilm teamed up with other companies like Sony to build the X-S10 camera and develop a camera for vloggers.

This Fujifilm X-S10 camera has a fully articulated display that allows the user to see if what is being photographed fits into the frame at the time of shooting.

In addition, this camera has image stabilization and support for microphone input.

This feature indicates whether this camera is designed for vloggers who also need an additional microphone.

This X-S10 camera reported by the Ubergizmo site is also designed for a larger and more distinctive grip.

This design is perfect for videography when the user is looking for a camera that is easy to hold without having to purchase additional accessories.

This Fujifilm camera also features the company’s 26.1MP X-Trans IV CMOS sensor and the company’s X-Processor 4 image engine.

In addition, this camera supports 4K videos at 30 frames per second and Full HD with frame rates of up to 240 frames per second.

This camera is also equipped with a number of external buttons which, with their retro design, allow easy access to various controls.

The Fujifilm X-S10 camera starts at $ 1,000 or around 14.7 million rupees just for the body and will be available from November.