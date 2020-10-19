Galaxy Creator Workshop, anyone can be a content creator

Galaxy Creator Workshop. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – Samsung Electronics Indonesia (SEIN) invites Samsung Galaxy smartphone users to become content creators at the Galaxy Creator Workshop (GCW). This initiative aims to inspire the younger generation not to worry or be afraid to start and share ideas for creating great content with the Samsung Galaxy A series so that they can realize their desire to become content creators . Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone users can join GCW by registering through the Samsung Member application, an application for users of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and other Samsung products.

The Galaxy Creator Workshop will be held in three sessions via the Samsung member application from early November 2020. In GCW’s first session on “Anyone Can Be a Content Creator”, Samsung is inviting all Galaxy A-series users to become content creators and be able to create content from now on. cool with the essential functions of the Galaxy A01 Core, A01 and A11. In the second GCW topic, “Be Creator, Be Awesome You”, Samsung shows you some ways you can use the Galaxy A51 and A71 to create great content. Great content generates more views and ultimately revenue for content creators. In the final session, GCW will share tips and tricks on how cool content can help users’ businesses, on the topic of “Create your content for your business”.

“Of course, there are many changes and challenges during a pandemic. As part of the Galaxy Creator workshop, we invite Galaxy A-series users to turn challenges into opportunities, that is, to become a #withGalaxy content creator at your fingertips. With With the essential features of the Galaxy A01 Core, A01 and A11, we can now create cool content and further improve our creativity to become content creators. The Galaxy Creator Workshop, held through the Samsung member application, consists of three Sessions: “Anyone Can Be a Content Creator” session, “Be Creator, Be Awesome You” session, and “Create Your Content for Your Business” session. Now is the right time to overlook the Galaxy A series just optimize one means of communication. From now on, be a #withGalaxy content creator, upload it to social media and make your content a trend ”, said Irfan Rinaldi, Product Ma rketing-Manager at Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

At today’s media event, Samsung will show you how to use the entry-level Galaxy A, namely the Galaxy A01 Core | A01 | A11, and presents two speakers, namely Rade Tampubolon, founder of SociaBuzz, a marketplace platform for developers, and a content developer called AldioPramudya, known as Ogut Mudaka, to share information and tips on trends in the content creation industry in Indonesia and get tricks on how to start and create content.

Galaxy Creator Workshop. (Samsung)

Rade Tampubolon, CEO and co-founder of SociaBuzz, said the average registration of content creators on the SociaBuzz platform increased after the pandemic, despite SociaBuzz not running any promotions (from 2,552 new users per month before the pandemic to 7,730 new users per month after the pandemic). . “The evolution of technology is a big part of this phenomenon. With the increasing variety of social media that can be used to build audiences, the more sophisticated and inexpensive tools that make it easier to create content and functionality, and the platforms available, to make money like YouTube Adsense and marketplace developers like SociaBuzz, “said Rade. Tampubolon.

On the same occasion, Ogut Mudaca, a content creator, emphasized that the younger generation no longer needs large and expensive devices to start out as content creators. Also, in order to become a content creator, separate tips and tricks must be applied to maximize the content produced. “The first is the audience, which amplifies the audience’s problems so that the content hits the target. The second is the algorithm, follows existing trends, understands the use of social media and is always adaptable. The third is simple tools, use the tools that are easy to use from the start and applications like the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core | A01 | A11. The last one is the A / B test, which is constantly experimenting and implementing: creating, evaluating, revising, Repeat, “said Ogut Mudaka, content creator.

To help the younger generation create content, Samsung has unveiled a wide range of smartphones that can create and create content with a variety of features and technologies that are supported by the Galaxy A01 Core | A01 | A11 can be provided.

Galaxy A01 Core

The Galaxy A01 Core comes with an 8-megapixel dual camera for the main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera and is equipped with a MediaTek MT6739 processor and an Android GO operating system. While this processor provides fast and light performance with more efficient battery usage when opening favorite applications, the Galaxy A01 Core battery comes with a long-life battery with a capacity of 3,000 mAh that can be used to attempt to create photo or video content.

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A01 with Snapdragon 439 processor and 3,000 mAh battery for smooth performance when users work for everyday needs or create social media content. For the camera, this smartphone is equipped with a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth camera to produce clear content with sharp colors or bokeh.

Galaxy A11

The Galaxy A11 comes with an AWESOMETriple camera that has a 13MP camera, a 5MP ultra wide angle lens, and a 2MP bokeh or depth lens that helps create fantastic content for its users . The Galaxy A11 also has an 8 MP front camera. This camera can be used to clearly take pictures like Instastory or TikTok videos independently. In addition, the Galaxy A11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 450 processor and a 4,000mAh large capacity battery that supports high performance for editing needs when users create content on various social media such as Instagram and TikTok.

Given the various features and technologies of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core | A01 | A11, e.g. B. a powerful processor, the best camera, and a large capacity battery, this is very important to assist users who want to start creating content. Anyone can become a #WithGalaxy content creator with the Galaxy Creator Workshop.