Gojek supports Kominfo RI in accelerating the digitization of MSMEs

Digital Entrepreneurship Gojek. (Gojek)

Hitekno.com – The super app’s ongoing #MelajuBersamaGojek initiative, created by the country’s children, Gojek, supports the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information. The latest support shows the Digital Talent Scholarship 2020 program, which aims to accelerate the digitization of thousands of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). In this program Gojek will share knowledge about “Digital Entrepreneurship Gojek”.

It will not only train MSME participants in online business knowledge, but also skills for adopting and optimizing technology in business development in the digital world. To ensure that participants can understand and practice right away, Gojek offers training with the self-paceed learning system, as well as a special trainer at the live session, where participants consult directly and find solutions to the challenges they can face.

The “Digital Entrepreneurship Gojek” training is open to all types of MSMEs and starts on November 2, 2020. The registration period runs from October 12 to 25, 2020 via the website https: //digitalent.kominfo.go. de /. All participants in this program receive a certificate from the Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia as a sign of successful completion of this training program.

Shinto Nugroho, Director of Public Order and Government Relations at Gojek, stated that Gojek, as a startup founded by the country’s children, will always support entrepreneurship in the digital economy. “The digitization of MSMEs has proven to be a response to the acceleration of the business wheels, especially amid a pandemic like this. As children of the nation, we have the spirit of collaborating with various parties including the Ministry of Communications and Information to help more MSMEs can enjoy the positive benefits of digitization. In this collaboration, we not only provide MSMEs with the knowledge they need to be successful in the digital world, but also the ease of being part of the Gojek ecosystem, “said Shinto.

Recent research by the Demographic Institute of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Indonesia found that the technological and non-technological solutions offered by the Gojek digital platform are helping millions of small, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) adapt to face the COVID-19 To survive the pandemic situation and grow optimistically. in the future.

RI Human Resources Research and Development Agency Head Kominfo Basuki Yusuf Iskandar said: “We appreciate Gojek as a Kominfo partner in delivering entrepreneurship training to more than 2,000 MSME actors. This pandemic period presents challenges, but also Opportunities to transform into a digital ecosystem and expand the market. Various materials in Gojek training courses such as entrepreneurship, the use of digital assets to educate about hygiene protocols for culinary companies are the answers to the needs of MSME actors in order to adapt to the adapting the digital ecosystem. This is also in line with the priorities of the government, particularly the Ministry of Communication and Information, in supporting the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy. “

The # MelajuBersamaGojek initiative is a comprehensive and comprehensive initiative that incorporates technology in the Gojek ecosystem and enables MSMEs to simplify digitization in every step of daily business operations, from marketing, ordering (order fulfillment), payment, delivery to administration to implement. These types of solutions can be used directly by all types of MSMEs, from micro to medium scale.

Gojek’s training program, which will also support the Proud Movement Made in Indonesia, is aimed at more than 2,000 MSME beginners. Gojek will offer two special training courses. First on entrepreneurship in general and the use of digital platforms, including the introduction of the magic keyboard application – Selly. The second training is more focused on MSMEs in the culinary field, which will discuss digital marketing, registering for the GoBiz merchant application, and using health protocols for culinary businesses.