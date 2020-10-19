GrabAssistant is helping millions of market traders keep selling during the pandemic

GrabAssistant service. (To grab)

Hitekno.com – Grab, Southeast Asia’s premier super application, continues to innovate to serve more micro and traditional businesses amid a pandemic. In June, Grab launched the GrabAssistant service, which is now available in 105 cities and counties in Indonesia. With this service, customers can use the Grab application to ask driver-partners to meet different requirements at each location.

Since the inception of this service, Grab has continued to add map points (POIs) to register more traditional markets in the Grab map system so that traders can take advantage of # ContinuesUsaha and take advantage of the digital economy. To date, more than 7,000 traditional market points have been registered in the Grab mapping system, so that millions of Grab customers can safely order their daily needs from millions of traditional traders from home.

Neneng Goenadi, Country Managing Director of Grab Indonesia, emphasizes Grab’s mission to create an inclusive platform where everyone can take advantage of the digital economy. “MSMEs and independent workers, including traditional traders, play an important role in maintaining the country’s economic resilience. GrabForGood’s mission encourages us to continue innovating to serve the Indonesian people, including micro and traditional entrepreneurs. The Central Bureau of Statistics from 2019 reported that there are around 14,000 traditional markets in Indonesia and we are pleased that our mapping system has covered 50% of that number, enabling us to reach millions of traditional traders with millions of Grab customers in 105 cities and to combine regency in Indonesia, ”he explained.

Launched in the middle of a pandemic, the GrabAssistant service was created to provide additional income opportunities to driver partners by acting as a courier for purchases and serving customer needs. Customers can order various things (e.g. vegetables, fruits, groceries, etc.) in a shop, at a market or anywhere else by using the map points (POIs) registered in the Grab map system to add location details to the pick-up and Enter the delivery address.

The driver partner helps with the purchase of the ordered items and delivers them to the customers according to the card. The Grab map team is constantly working to update the map points in the Grab application to ensure that more small and traditional merchants are helped thanks to Grab’s integrative technology.

For 105 cities and regenerations in Indonesia

To start this ministry, Grab is also working with more than 15 governments in different cities, including the regent of Sukoharjo, Wardoyo Wijaya. In Sukoharjo alone, more than 11 traditional markets can be digitized using the GrabAssistant service.

“GrabAssistant is reminiscent of the spirit of traditional traders in Sukoharjo. They are more optimistic knowing that customers can still buy their goods from home. Many also told their subscribers about this service and explained the easy ordering via the Grab application. This service helps people adhere to health protocols by moving away from home and allows market vendors to keep selling. It really is proof of how technology can also be beneficial for traditional traders, ”he said at the start of the GrabAssistant service in Sukoharjo.

GrabAssistant was launched not only in Sukoharjo but also in Rembang, Central Java. The Regent of Rembang H. Abdul Hafidz also highlighted the role of GrabAssistant in reducing the crowd amid a pandemic. “We are aware that buying and selling activities must continue in order for the economy to continue to grow. On the other hand, we must also control the spread of COVID-19 in Rembang. Therefore, GrabAssistant is expected to provide a solution to these two dilemmas”, he explained.

GrabAssistant is currently present in 105 cities and districts in Indonesia and has grown 80% since its launch in June 2020.

Really positive impact for traditional traders

The positive effects of GrabAssistant are felt by traditional traders. Nurlela Sembiring, one of the traders at Pasar Kwala Berkah Medan, has enjoyed the benefits of the digital economy. “I’m very happy because the GrabAssitant service can help make a living as a greengrocer. Many customers tell their driver partners that this service helps them a lot. The pandemic is forcing customers to move away from home and this service is helping them shop safely from home. Traditional market traders like me can also participate in the modernization through the Grab application. I’m also happy to be able to maintain relationships with housewives and meet their kitchen needs even if I don’t meet them right away, ”he explained.

Grab believes that when a MSME grows, there are many positive effects that other people around them can feel. Research by the CSIS & Tenggara Institute in 2020 found that Grab is also helping to create jobs outside of the platform. The study found that the growth experienced by partners in the grave ecosystem also helps create jobs for others nearby. Examples are GrabFood dealer partners and GrabKios agent partners, where 27% and 6% of the partners surveyed stated that they could employ at least two additional employees as their business with Grab is growing. This is done to serve the growing customer demand.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the increasing use of on-demand services in Southeast Asia. Through our technology, our partner network and our experience we will continue to develop the GrabAssistant service. Digital services and their use are becoming more and more important in this time. Grab continues to help different types of businesses further adapt to this situation, including with services like GrabAssistant, “concluded Neneng.