Most popular: Nokia is building 4G network on the moon and Pants Pockets

Nokia logo. (Shutterstock)

Hitekno.com – Nokia, one of the HP providers, has been awarded the contract to build a 4G network on the moon.

The contract is one of several contracts NASA has awarded to companies planning to return to the moon.

The contract, worth USD 14.1 million or around Rp 208.27 billion, was awarded to a US subsidiary of Nokia. That value is a fraction of the total $ 370 million, or roughly Rs 5.46 trillion, made available to companies like SpaceX.

In addition, a successful girl’s pocket became a topic of conversation among internet users after her portrait went viral on Instagram. Right out of the girl’s pocket, you can see a white iPhone 11 Pro that is not doing well.

The portrait of the girl’s pockets, which had this wrong focus, was uploaded to the @ tertawaan account on Saturday (October 17, 2020) and viralized on Instagram.

“My poor soul is struggling,” wrote the headline in this @terawaan upload.

Pants pockets that make you focus wrong (instagram / laughs)

