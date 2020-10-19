Portrait of luxury apartments on the mall, netizens: How do you make the asphalt?

Housing on top of the building. (Twitter / @ askmenfess)

Hitekno.com – In general, apartment complexes are usually built on a large area, but recently Internet users have been living in unusual apartment complexes.

This luxury gated community is on top of a building that was videotaped and went viral on social media.

The account owner, shared from TikTok account @megenric on October 17, shared footage showing rows of houses of similar type and uniform roof colors. The video also shows facilities such as swimming pools and basketball courts.

Although it initially looked like a regular apartment building, the person who was shooting the video started zooming out, making the structure of the house appear to be shrinking from a distance.

Until it was finally seen that the housing was built on top of a building and surrounded by other skyscrapers. In fact, you can see the main street at the bottom of the vehicle-filled video.

“It looks like a luxury apartment complex in general, folks. Turns out to be on top of the building, folks,” the Account Owner wrote in the statement accompanying his video.

According to one of the residents, this is The Villas residential complex, which is located above the Mall of Indonesia (MOI) in the Kelapa Gading area of ​​southern Jakarta. The residential complex, which has existed since 2015, is valued at around Rp 3 to 5 billion per unit.

The upload, which was shared more than 1,245 times and liked more than 257,600 times by other TikTok users, also generated various comments. Quite a few internet users were stunned, amazed and surprised by the appearance.

“Cilok certainly doesn’t have any vegetable sellers,” wrote Edwin Danu Prasetyo’s report.

“I fear that the earthquake will collapse further,” commented HartaTahtaSelya.

“Oh, I thought how about paving the road with the roots of the tree,” added Flzh.

“Wow, how’s the build,” said Queena Ameera Desta.

“You can imagine that the courier is confused when you order goods online,” said Bukan Sapi.

