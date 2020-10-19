Rely on hard guts, here is the new leak of the Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi logo illustration. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – In the latest leak, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to get an increase in guts. According to reports, Xiaomi is said to be the first Chinese mobile phone manufacturer to carry the Snapdragon 875.

Information about the powerful chipset used by Xiaomi Mi 11 was first shared via Weibo by a popular leaker, the Digital Chat Station. It is stated that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the first Chinese mobile phone to run on the Snapdragon 875 chipset.

For information, the exclusivity of the processor also applies in the middle area. No wonder Xiaomi is likely to partner with Qualcomm on their flagship phone.

There is no information on how long the Exclusive Period will last, but it is estimated that it will last a month at most. The Snapdragon 875 quoted from Gizmochina is expected to hit the market in December 2020.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G was released much earlier in February 2020. Based on the annual cycle, the Mi 11 is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2021.

When this chipset is used, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has an 8 core chipset in a 1 + 3 + 4 array. This is a 5nm chipset with a Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

Due to the leaks circulating in June 2020, it is believed that Xiaomi’s flagship HP with the Snapdragon 875 chipset will be “more expensive” than the company’s previous flagship.

As for the IT Home report, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor is estimated to be priced at $ 250, or around 3.7 million rupees. The official price is included in the Snapdragon X60 modem that powers the 5G network.

In comparison, the Snapdragon 875 price is $ 100 more expensive than the Snapdragon 865 price, which is in the $ 150-160 (Rs.2.2-2.4 million) range.

If the above leaks are true and related, it is not impossible that the price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is more expensive than the previous highest Mi series.