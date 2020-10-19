Samsung Galaxy A42 officially released, so cheap HP with 5G support

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – Samsung has officially launched a brand new 5G phone for the premium mid-range. This device bears the identity of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and has several excellent functions.

Four functions are integrated into the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: 5G network support, Snapdragon 750G chipset, fingerprint-in display and a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is the cheapest mobile phone from Samsung that has a 5G network. The device is sold at a price of 349 pounds or Rp. 6.7 million for the 4 GB RAM variant and 128 GB internal storage.

At that price, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is much cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which costs £ 429 or Rp. 8.2 million.

This brand new Samsung device is based on the Snapdragon 750G, the premium mid-range chipset announced by Qualcomm a few months ago.

This brand new chipset is said to be a level better than the Snapdragon 730G. This new mobile phone has a 6.6-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen with HD Plus resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charge. On the screen, this device has dimensions of 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm and weighs 193 grams.

South Korean HP supplier claims the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is Samsung’s cheapest 5G mobile phone in the UK.

“We’re very excited to add our newest 5G smartphone to the A-Series. The Galaxy A42 5G offers world-class features and innovations that can be supported for super-fast 5G network connectivity. This is part of our ongoing commitment to more people.” Providing next generation connectivity. “Said James Kitto, Vice President of Sales at Samsung UK, in his official statement.

The officially launched Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is available in three color options: Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Gray.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has four rear cameras with a configuration of 48 MP (primary) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (macro) + 5 MP (depth sensor).

The Samsung Galaxy A42 uses a 20 MP camera sensor for selfies. The device is still available in limited quantities in the UK and is not yet known for worldwide availability including Indonesia.