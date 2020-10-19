Successful contract, Nokia ready to build 4G network per month

Nokia logo. (Nokia)

Hitekno.com – Nokia, one of the HP providers, has been awarded the contract to build a 4G network on the moon.

The contract is one of several contracts NASA has awarded to companies planning to return to the moon.

The contract, worth USD 14.1 million or around Rp 208.27 billion, was awarded to a US subsidiary of Nokia. That value is a fraction of the total $ 370 million, or roughly Rs 5.46 trillion, made available to companies like SpaceX.

As reported on the Gizmochina page on Sunday (October 18, 2020), astronauts, explorers, lunar landers and habitats can communicate with each other via cellular services, according to Jim Reuter, administrator of the NASA Space Association.

The 4G network that Nokia will build will be far superior to the form of communication used during the first mission to the moon.

Moon illustration. (Shutterstock)

In fact, this isn’t Nokia’s first attempt at building an LTE network on the moon. It is planned to do this in 2018 in collaboration with PTScientists, a German space company, and Vodafone UK to launch an LTE network at the Apollo 17 landing site.

However, the plan to set up a network on the moon was never realized. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)