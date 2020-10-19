The alien baby RRQ Albert won the MVP title at MPL Indonesia Season 6

RRQ Albert becomes MVP in the 6th season of MPL Indonesia (instagram / mpl.id.official)

Hitekno.com – RRQ Hoshi made history by successfully winning the MPL Indonesia Season 6 trophy last Sunday (October 18th, 2020). It was doubted at the beginning of his appearance who would have thought Albert managed to show his fangs and won the MVP title for that season.

In the match against Alter Ego in the Grand Final, RRQ Hoshi appeared powerful in 5 matches at the same time. This match between RRQ Hoshi and Alter Ego ended with 3: 2 points for the royal team.

The final game of the event became a hot topic on social media as it was fierce for over 40 minutes. Each team plays strong to defend the base for the points scored in the last game.

After taking turns nudging each other towards the end of the minute, RRQ Hoshi almost lost his chance to become MPL Indonesia season six champion after Alter Ego turned things around and threatened RRQ Hoshi main base.

Fortunately, reliable mechanics and precise calculations made RRQ Hoshi successfully defend the base, despite having to fall one by one. After R7 and Lemon died of alter ego, Albert had to strive to defend the base on his own.

RRQ wins MPL Indonesia Season 6. (instagram / mpl.id.official)

Vyn’s return on the track was successful in fending off two alter ego players who nearly collapsed RRQ Hoshi’s main tower. Xin then joined the fight and managed to topple Celiboy, though he fell after giving Albert room to evacuate henchmen.

The fall of Xin led Albert to single-handedly defend the main tower against Ahmad, Udil, and Leo Murphy. Albert avoided the three with a flicker and managed to topple Leo Murphy.

Ahmad and Pharsa, who helplessly gave Albert fresh air, who immediately overthrew him and sent Udil home. Albert’s perfect game almost got RRQ Hoshi’s tower to safety until the last minute.

Albert’s performance with RRQ Hoshi was the best game of that last game and not only brought the king the victory. Albert also won the MVP title at MPL Indonesia Season 6 with his good performances.

When asked about the most stressful thing in the match against Alter Ego, Albert admitted that the moment he was alone in defending the base was the most stressful.

According to him, the most important thing is the support of teammates. Because instead of panicking, RRQ Hoshi’s other cadre asked him to focus and be calm while defending the base.

“The most exciting moment is when I defend alone. Friends tell me to concentrate and be calm,” said the 16-year-old professional player.

RRQ Hoshi, who emerged as the MPL Indonesia season six champion, made history by becoming the first team to be called Back to Back Champion.