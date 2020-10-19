The portrait of an accident on this street is viral, internet users wrongly focusing on other things

Portrait of a traffic accident. (Twitter / Xalphacentaurix)

Hitekno.com – Uploading a portrait of a traffic accident recently went viral on Twitter. It is not the victim of the accident that stole the attention. Internet users are wrongly focusing on other things that can be seen in this photo.

This portrait of the accident in which internet users focused incorrectly went viral on Twitter after the @xalphacentaurix account was uploaded on Saturday (10/17/2020).

In this portrait you can see a group of people standing by the roadside. One sees a man lying weak on the street, it is strongly suspected that this man is the victim of an accident. Several people then paid attention to the man’s condition.

However, it was not the condition of the man who was the victim of this accident that stole the show. Internet users are in the wrong focus when another man appears in the crowd.

Seen from the portrait is a shirtless man. He only wears a green sarong that he wears around his shoulder.

“The wretched are unaware, the one wearing the sarong is more unconscious,” wrote the @ xalphacentaurix account tweet.

Viral on Twitter, uploads portraits of traffic accidents where internet users focus incorrectly and then receives various comments from internet users.

“Not confident, but confident,” replied the internet user with the @stometruper account.

“Gosh, everywhere,” commented the Instagram account owner @Bopakpak.

“I forgot my identity,” said the Internet user who owns the @alamPranata_ Instagram account.

“Oh Allah, pee on the floor,” wrote an Internet user with the Instagram account @devinayuday.

By the time this article was written, uploads of portraits of traffic accidents that misfocused internet users had over 100 retweets and dozens of responses after going viral on Twitter.