The pretty Santri in this TikTok video are viral internet users: the damage is not playing

The pretty Santri on the TikTok video. (Instagram / content.uwu)

Hitekno.com – Recently, some handsome Santri who appeared on a TikTok video successfully stole internet users’ attention and became a hot topic. This TikTok video made everyone smile and went viral on Instagram in no time.

On Instagram, uploads of pretty Santri in TikTok videos became a topic of conversation after the @ content.uwu account was uploaded on Sunday (October 18, 2020).

In the video, several people appear to be watching the arrival of a number of men suspected of being Santri. Wearing a white cap and white male robe.

The arrival of this lovely Santri apparently caught the eye and was immediately greeted by several teenagers who seemed to be recording the moment.

“The damage the students don’t play,” wrote the @ content.uwu headline along with the video upload.

After this video went viral on Instagram, various comments were made in the response column of the upload. Some internet users were also alarmed by the appearance of these handsome students.

“MasyaAllah” replied to the internet user with the account @ nabilahuda481.

“It is really right that I want to go to a pension, I get something like that,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @ ayyren.na.

“ Subhanallah, what blessings of God will you deny Ukhti? Matchmaking is really good looking, ” said the internet user who owns the @vidaaell_ account.

“Please, I want students, wkwk”, write the account @debbychrstana_.

This handsome Santri’s TikTok video upload, which went viral on Instagram, has been viewed more than 130,000 times and garnered hundreds of comments from internet users.