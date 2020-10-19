This girl’s pocket makes Salfok, Internet user: before Rp. 20 million are gone

Pants pockets that make you focus incorrectly. (instagram / laughs)

Hitekno.com – A successful girl’s pocket became a talking point among internet users after her portrait went viral on Instagram. Right out of the girl’s pocket, you can see a white iPhone 11 Pro that is not doing well.

The portrait of the girl’s pockets, which had this wrong focus, was uploaded to the @ tertawaan account on Saturday (October 17, 2020) and viralized on Instagram.

“My poor soul is struggling,” wrote the headline in this @terawaan upload.

How can the poor souls of internet users not be beaten up? It can be seen out of this girl’s pocket, her iPhone 11 Pro is in such crucial condition that everyone is thrilled to see it.

The girl puts the white iPhone 11 in the back pocket of her pants. Whether you realize it or not, the iPhone 11 Pro is actually coming out of your pocket and is expected to drop soon.

iPhone 11 Pro. (Apple)

When internet users saw the portrait on this girl’s pocket, they left various comments until this upload went viral on Instagram.

“1 second before IDR 20 million is lost,” replied the internet user with the @bapak_moyes account.

“Car wants to follow from behind, right?” Commented the owner of the Instagram account @ yusrah_aprillyyah77, trying to wait for the iPhone 11 Pro to come out of this girl’s pocket.

“My pickpocket had problems,” said an Internet user with the Instagram account @bisma_wijaya.

“You don’t have to show off like that,” wrote the owner of the Instagram account @liaesthetics_.

Steal a lot of people’s attention, this post about the girl’s pockets that created this false focus has garnered over 2,000 likes and dozens of comments from internet users after going viral on Instagram.