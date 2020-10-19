This mysterious voice makes my girlfriend run away, Netizens: Finding Sih

The mysterious voice makes the friend run away. (Instagram / kegoblogan.unfaedah)

Hitekno.com – TikTok videos of a girl enjoying time with her lover recently went viral on Instagram. Suddenly a mysterious voice, successfully appearing, panicked the boyfriend and ran away to leave the girl.

As a conversation among internet users, this upload of a mysterious voice that made my friend run away was uploaded by me @ kegoblogan.unfaedah went viral on Instagram on Wednesday (14.10.2020).

“Why are you afraid of both?” Wrote the caption in this @ kegoblogan.unfaedah upload.

You can see a couple relaxing in the car on the TikTok video. The friend then seriously observed something from her cell phone screen. The girl, ignored by her boyfriend, then plans to play a prank on her lover.

This girl put headphones on her boyfriend’s ears and then played a mysterious voice that was quite scary. Surprised by this mysterious voice, the friend immediately ran out of the car that the girl was following.

The mysterious voice makes the friend run away. (Instagram / kegoblogan.unfaedah)

The upload of the mysterious voice that made the friend run away went viral on Instagram and then received various comments from internet users.

“Looking for a disease, isn’t it,” replied the internet user with the @ avv.gik_ account.

“His son invited him to hit him,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @tedypebe.

The mysterious voice makes the friend run away. (Instagram / kegoblogan.unfaedah)

“ It’s not both of them who are surprised anymore, mah. Three with me. Shocked, said the Internet user with the Instagram account @ vinnnn27.

“The devil’s laugh is like Bernard Bear,” wrote an Internet user with the Instagram account @ andrew_stevan_18.

This upload viral on Instagram via a mysterious voice that made your friend run away has been viewed over 1 million times and received thousands of comments from internet users.