This roadside grocer portrait goes viral by Istighfar Internet users

Roadside grocer. (Instagram / Receh.id)

Hitekno.com – The actions of roadside grocery sellers are indeed diverse. Sometimes you are surprised by the magical actions of the sellers. Most recently, a portrait of a street vendor caught the attention of Istighfar internet users.

Uploads of portraits of roadside grocery sellers were virally uploaded to Instagram on Friday (October 16, 2020) from the @ Receh.id account.

In this portrait uploaded by @ Receh.id, you can see a grocer sticking his hand into his sales pot. In the millennium pan, you’ll see a brown broth that is believed to be the topping of the food being sold.

It is not certain why the seller put half his hand in the pot. After this action went viral on Instagram, some internet users were turned into Istighfar because of it.

Istighfar wrote @ Receh.id in the heading of the upload.

After the headline of a roadside grocer’s upload that made Istighfar internet users, the internet users left several other comments.

“MSG is experienced right from the ascent,” replied Internet users with the Instagram account @nirvanaslide.

” Sweat and beehives are mixed in, ” commented the account owner @fadiiiil_han.

“The corona virus is hesitant to be there,” said the internet user who owns the Instagram account @reginasyk_.

“The hair on his hands and the sweat mixed in the broth,” wrote the Instagram account @ririnsukmadewi.

According to internet users, the food sold is Puchka from India. Usually this food is sold by roadside grocers.

Once uploaded, this viral portrait of a street vendor on Instagram received more than 20,000 likes and 300 netizen comments after being uploaded.