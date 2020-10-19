Upload mobile with TV functions, Netizen Auto Nostalgia

Hitekno.com – Before smartphones existed, different types of cell phones had triumphed in their day. One of them is a mobile phone that is equipped with television functions.

Cell phones with this television function have been popular and have drawn internet users’ attention, as has been the case with the recently released iPhone 12.

Not so long ago, one of the internet users on Twitter @markahdaftar uploaded a photo tweet showing a mobile phone with a television function.

When a photo is uploaded, a cell phone with a TV channel and a soap opera is displayed on the cell phone screen.

HP with television capabilities (Twitter / @ markahdaftar)

With an antenna such as a television, television broadcasts on the cell phone are clearly displayed on the cell phone screen.

In his upload, he also wrote, “iPhone 12 is cool, but can you watch TV offline, boss?” He wrote.

The television function of this mobile phone does not require an internet connection and can be viewed offline.

This upload triggered comments from internet users on Twitter.

“Remember that the Ti-Phone cell phone can set up offline TV anywhere as there is also an antenna,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“You used to have a cell phone cross, you can watch TV,” commented an Internet user on Twitter.

“ Wow, I really remember playing badminton on that phone in class. Then how is it that another internet user’s comment is not confused?

” I still use the Nokia 5310 XM. The Spotify offline speakers can compete, ”wrote another internet user.

Uploads from cell phones with TV capabilities then went viral on Twitter and garnered more than 30,000 likes.