4 Latest News: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, Free Mobile Legends Skins

Hitekno.com – Sony has scheduled the PlayStation 5 or PS5 launch in late 2020. However, so far, pre-orders for the game console have not officially opened in some countries including Indonesia.

In Southeast Asia it was only recorded that Singapore had the option to pre-order the PlayStation 5. The country even had two openings.

On the other hand, there’s the latest news from an event where free skins for Mobile Legends were handed out. Of course, the players greeted them immediately.

Then how do you easily get this free Mobile Legends Skin? Don’t worry, you don’t need a diamond charge to get it.

The news on how to pre-order PlayStation 5 in Indonesia and get free skins for Mobile Legends is included in the latest news that is busy right now.

For more information, see the four latest news items currently selected by HiTekno.com for today, Tuesday (10/20/2020).

1. Pre-order PlayStation 5 in Singapore opens second wave, Indonesia When?

PlayStation 5 Second Batch pre-orders in Singapore. (PlayStation Asia)

The new PlayStation 5 or PS5 game console is scheduled to be launched on November 12, 2020 for the US and Japanese markets. Further regions will be launched on November 19, 2020.

Prior to its release, Sony opened pre-orders or orders for the PlayStation 5 in a number of countries. One of them is in Singapore.

2. Lots of new events, here is how to get free mobile legend skins

Terizla free skins. (YouTube / Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

From October through mid-November 2020, there is good news for those of you looking for free skins for Mobile Legends. How to get a free Mobile Legends skin is easy and doesn’t require a diamond top-up.

Very interesting, players can get Epic Skins and Elite Skins from Mobile Legends under certain conditions.

3. Divided into 6 categories, this is the list of MPL Indonesia Season 6 Awards winners

First Team Mandiri MPL Indonesia Season 6 Awards. (Indonesian MPL)

The sixth MPL Indonesia season took place on Sunday (October 18, 2020) with RRQ Hoshi being the main champion defeating alter ego. The MPL Indonesia Season 6 Awards were given to recognize the professional players who participated in this event.

As already known, the MPL Indonesia Season 6 Event started in August 2020 and brought together a total of 8 teams, including RRQ Hoshi, Alter Ego, Bigetron Alpha, ONIC, Genflix Aerowolf, EVOS, Geek Fam and Aura Fire.

4. RRQs long way from becoming the back-to-back champion in MPL season 6

RRQ wins MPL Indonesia Season 6. (instagram / mpl.id.official)

RRQ Hoshi wrote a new story on Sunday (October 18th, 2020) after defeating Alter Ego in the MPL Indonesia Season 6 finale. The success of Lemon and his friends made RRQ Hoshi the strongest team in the Mobile Legends pro scene.

In the history of the Indonesian MPL, RRQ was the only team to have the most wins. The team, which has been built since 2017, has recorded three wins in the past.

