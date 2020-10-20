As soon as Agate gets excited, he denies that Tirta is stepping onto PlayStation 5 right away

Game made in Indonesia, Tirta by agate. (YouTube / agate)

Hitekno.com – Tirta, this Indonesia-made game, set a scene by allegedly walking into the PlayStation 5 or PS5 game console.

However, that message has been rejected by Agate as the developer of Tirta, which is said to be the first Indonesian-made game to launch on PS5.

Alwine Brahmana, Agate’s PR manager, said in a WhatsApp correspondence with Suara.com earlier this week that Tirta is still in development.

“To get into the PS5, I can’t confirm. We are currently developing the game,” Alwine said briefly.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t stated whether the game will make its way into other game consoles either.

The Tirta game logo from Agate. [Youtube/Agate]

Last week, IGN, a Southeast Asian technology and lifestyle medium, announced that Tirta, developed by Agate, a leading game developer from Bandung, will be available for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Tirta itself is a game with a third person shooter perspective that carries Indonesian culture.

She tells the story of a priestess in Bali who tries to solve magical puzzles, and in her adventures she fights against mythological creatures.

Achat said in August that the Tirta game was designed for consoles and PCs. It is not yet known when this game will be released.

Before that, Agate had several popular console games. Some of these are The Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story, which can be played on PC and PS4. There are also Code Atma and Esports King that can be played on mobile platforms such as Android devices.

This is the objection made by Agate who cannot confirm whether or not Tirta will be included in the PlayStation 5 anytime soon. But at least this Indonesian-made game had a chance to steal attention first. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).