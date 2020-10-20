Fintech lending claims to maintain purchasing power during the recovery of the economy

Regular payment options for Kredivo and e-commerce. (Kredivo)

Hitekno.com – The ease of online shopping has made e-commerce and digital financial transactions even more popular. Especially as long as Panemi is people’s choice to meet their needs. Fintech lending is no exception, and it’s growing too.

Research by Kredivo and Katadata Insight Center on Indonesian e-commerce consumer behavior shows an increase in digital adoption and consumer confidence in large nominal transactions.

The same research found that the growth in digital transaction activity is being supported by Generation Z and Millennial consumers who contribute 85% of total transactions.

It is interesting, however, that all age groups are still open to online transactions. This can be seen from the almost same number of transactions per person per year, namely 17 to 20 times per year, regardless of age.

This was noted in the webinar, “The Role of Digital Financial Literacy In National Economic Recovery,” recently hosted virtually by Indonesia’s Joint Funding Fintech Association (AFPI) and Kredivo.

As one of the leading fintech lending platforms in Indonesia and overseen by the OJK, Kredivo stated that product innovation has brought confidence and convenience to users and people from all walks of life and ages in online transactions.

Lily Suriani, General Manager of Kredivo Indonesia said, “Amid the government’s efforts to restore the economy, our focus is on providing easy access and payment flexibility to keep merchant transactions growing and people’s purchasing power and that Increase the confidence of Indonesian consumers. ” Online shopping. Based on Kredivo’s internal data in September 2020, where the number of user transactions and Average Value of Spending (AoV) exceeded the pre-COVID figure, we are optimistic that the economic recovery is heading in a positive direction. Consumers have returned, especially to have the courage to shop when a variety of attractive programs stimulate and reduce payments. “

For example, during the National Online Shopping Day (Harbolnas) at the end of 2020, Kredivo also offers a regular payment option with 0% interest for 3- and 6-month tenors.

Easy access to finance is expected to increase people’s purchasing power even though the pandemic is still ongoing.

“Backed by our strong business foundation and Responsible Lending Principle for Kredivo Consumers, we hope it can continue to grow rapidly. We hope the presence of various special shopping days during the fourth quarter of 2020 will stimulate public interest and confidence amid the economic recovery with predicted GMV growth. reached 50% as of Q3 2020. “added Lily.

The growth in digital adoption and consumer confidence is in line with the 2019 Financial Services Authority (OJK) National Financial Literacy Survey (SNLIK) findings.

The survey shows that the index for financial inclusion or use of financial products has hit 76.19%.

However, there is still a gap between this number and the financial literacy index (38.03%), which shows understanding. This shows that many users of financial products in Indonesia do not know and are able to use financial products effectively.

Indeed, as the country with the greatest digital economy value in Southeast Asia, good financial literacy, especially in the digital arena, is important.

In the middle of the Financial Inclusion Month of October 2020, digital financial literacy is increasingly being promoted by government and financial industry actors.

This is in line with the Digital Financial Literacy initiative, with which the Financial Services Authority (OJK) is endeavoring to further improve public financial literacy through information technology.

Especially amid the restrictions on various physical financial literacy socialization activities due to the pandemic.

In the keynote address given by the OJK to the Deputy Director of Financial Services Regulation, Research and Development of the Financial Services Authority – Munawar Kazan – digital financial literacy consists of four (four) components.

First, know products, understand products in the digital finance industry and various fintech products. Second, namely to use wisely, not only to use, but also to borrow as necessary, to calculate the ability, understand interest, understand fines.

Pay by amount and time. Then, when talking about literacy, it is important to understand and mitigate the risks, especially with regard to the use of personal data amid the low digital literacy of society. Finally, understand, solve problems, especially reporting-related when there are complaints.

Aside from these four points, innovation and collaboration between regulators and industry in promoting financial literacy continues to be fostered by the fintech lending industry.

AFPI Daily Chair, Kuseryansyah, emphasized in the same webinar, “Amid the rollout of fintech in Indonesia, which is still below 34% and has a funding gap of Rs 989 trillion, there is regulatory-industry collaboration and innovation from digital players Ecosystem as run by Kredivo and trading partners. We hope that fintech players can continue to support the digital finance literacy program in line with the mission of AFPI and OJK and government programs for economic recovery to wisely maximize the current facilitation of access to digital finance. “