For the 5th anniversary of JOOX, the company announces its festive event

Illustration of the five year celebration of JOOX. (JOOX Zoom Conference)

Hitekno.com – Today (20.10.2020) JOOX is holding a virtual press conference “JOOX 5th Anniversary – JOOX Five Parade”. This time, the event was used by JOOX as a moment to express its successes after five years and as a festive parade to commemorate it.

Not only did they reveal achievements, but they also revealed various genres of music that are becoming increasingly popular on their platforms.

JOOX officials announced that there is a change in taste on the platform.

At the beginning of its release, the top chart on JOOX was dominated by foreign songs. Currently, however, local songs have started to reach the top several times.

“The JOOX Top Chart 2016 is completely dominated by international songs, now 80 percent is held by local songs. Even now, Dangdut is getting cooler, which is preferred by different population groups. This development was observed when Via Vallen became the most popular singer on JOOX “said Peter May, Head of JOOX Indonesia.

JOOX logo illustration. (YouTube / JOOX Indonesia)

He claims that there are already more than 30 million songs available on his platform. “JOOX 5th Anniversary – JOOX Lima Parade” was attended by the director of JOOX Indonesia, Yuanita Agata as marketing director of JOOX Indonesia, the talented young singer Andmesh Kamaleng and Wendi Putranto as a music observer.

For the fifth anniversary, the company is presenting the JOOX Five Parade on its platform (JOOX Live). The JOOX Five Parade took place from October 12th to 28th, 2020.

They also hosted a “Jogetin Kata Hati” challenge on TikTok, where winners can receive one of the prizes for free in the form of a 10-year VIP JOOX subscription.

JOOX music consumption. (JOOX Zoom Conference)

The previous event was animated by Rara LIDA, Andmesh & Mahalini – Nuca and Iwa K.

On this evening (October 20th, 2020) there will be an homage to the legend (in memory of Didi Kempot, Chrisye and Glend Fredly), which will be animated by Ndarboy Genk, D’MASIV, The Bakuucakar with Yura Yunita and Mutia Ayu.

In the meantime, on October 28th, JOOX Live will be animated by Tasya Rosmala, Hendra Kumbara and Lesty.

The genre preference at JOOX also changes every year. Peter May announced that the consumption of dangdut songs has increased three times compared to 2019.

JOOX Five Parade Series. (JOOX)

Meanwhile, the total time users listen to K-pop songs has tripled compared to 2019.

“Indie songs are also becoming increasingly popular with users as the number of streams from Fiersa Besari, Nadin Amizah and Hindia has increased significantly since 2019,” added Peter May.

JOOX has the ambition to work with more local musicians so that musicians can promote songs without restrictions and reach more listeners.