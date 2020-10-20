Gojek invites people to share hope through donations in the GoPay feed

Gojek employees collect donations for affected partners. (Gojek)

Hitekno.com – The global pandemic has shown no signs of an end and continues to affect the Indonesian people. For this, Gojek invites you to share your hopes through the GoPay feed.

It’s been seven months since the global pandemic COVID-19 affected and changed Indonesians in their daily lives.

Amid the uncertainties and fear that will occur in late 2020, people are trying to keep their excitement going for the rest of the year.

At least that was summed up in the hashtag # 2021Wishes, which was busy in cyberspace last weekend.

The public and a number of celebrities share their excitement and hopes with friends, friends and loved ones, along with a GoPay balance of IDR 2021 as a symbol that 2021 will be better than 2020.

Moment # 2021Wishes 2. (Gojek)

In response, Timothius Martin, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing at GoPay, welcomed the # 2021Wishes movement and invited the Indonesian people to continue that movement.

“We are touched and proud to see that GoPay Feed can be used as a medium to collectively maintain excitement and hope through the pandemic,” said Timothius.

Timothius stated that GoPay is committed to continuing to support and get involved so that this movement can have a more real impact on society.

“Any # 2021 wish the user shares on social media by November 19, 2021 will be multiplied by Rp 1,000 and donated by the Kitabisa.com Foundation to help make the dreams of Indonesian children in remote areas come true.”

In addition, Timothius explained the steps to be able to participate in # 2021wishes. First, send a GoPay credit from IDR 2021 to friends and don’t forget to write a message of hope in 2021.

Gojek invites people to share their hope through donations in the GoPay feed. (Gojek)

Next, take a screenshot of that moment in the GoPay feed and upload it to social media using the hashtag # 2021Wishes and the Friends tag you submitted.

This collection of # 2021Wishes is also composed to songs by famous Indonesian musicians. Curious who and how the song will be? Wait for the game date, OK!