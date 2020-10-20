It is becoming increasingly popular among us to cast the top games on the App Store and Google Play

Between us. (Innersloth)

Hitekno.com – The game Among Among, released in 2018, has grown in popularity this year and is played on various gaming platforms that now dominate mobile games.

According to Sensor Tower, Game Among Us became the top game on the App Store and Google Play in Q3 2020.

Sensor Tower also estimates that Among Us exceeded 100 million downloads in the third quarter of 2020, well outperforming more than 68 million downloads for the next higher downloaded game, My Talking Tom Friends.

It is likely that this game will be popular for some time to come. The coverage of The Verge from Monday (October 19, 2020) until now is still at the top of the list of free games in the App Store and Google Play.

On the PC platform, the game ranks fourth as the most played game on Steam with a value of $ 4.99 or around 73,500 rupees according to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and PUBG.

Among us, Twitch has also become popular with a 650 percent increase from July to August. The game’s popularity has also had an impact on Discord, which has seen a huge surge in mobile downloads.

InnerSloth, a Us game developer, is known to have previously canceled the Among Us sequel and will focus on the first game. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)