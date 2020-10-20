Jokowi rejects US application to make Indonesia a base for spy planes

Hitekno.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi strongly opposed United States (US) request to use Indonesia as the base for the advanced P-8 Poseidon spy plane.

As Suara.com reported on Tuesday (October 20, 2020), the US is said to have approached the Ministry of Defense and the Indonesian Foreign Ministry at a high level before President Jokowi rejected the application.

The request from the US is said to have shocked the Indonesian government. It has long been known that Indonesia has a free and active foreign policy and has never allowed the archipelago to become a base for foreign military.

South China Sea

The application was submitted by the US in the face of mounting tension with China in the South China Sea. China is also said to aggressively expand its influence in Southeast Asia.

The P-8 aircraft are an essential U.S. spy tool in monitoring Chinese military activity in the South China Sea, now the waters now claimed by Beijing. In this sea, China competes for claims with Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam.

Indonesia itself has been involved in several tensions with Chinese coast guards in the waters of Natuna.

Representatives from the Palace, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have not yet commented on the news. The U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, interviewed by Reuters, also declined to speak.

Advanced spy plane

The P-8 Poseidon itself is one of the most advanced spy aircraft in the world today. It is equipped with the latest radar, a high resolution camera and advanced acoustic sensors.

This aircraft has been used to monitor islands, surface and underwater areas in the South China Sea for at least 6 years.

This Boeing-manufactured aircraft can also be armed with missiles to attack warships and submarines from a distance. It also has a communication system that can control drones.

It was recently announced that the US has established Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia as bases for the operation of the P-8 Poseidon in the South China Sea.

This is the news of President Jokowi’s rejection of the U.S. application to allow Indonesia as the base for the P-8 Poseidon spy plane. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).