Lots of new events, here’s how to get free mobile legend skins

Terizla free skins. (YouTube / Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Hitekno.com – October through mid-November 2020, there is good news for those of you looking for free skins for Mobile Legends. How to get a free Mobile Legends skin is easy and doesn’t require a diamond top-up.

Very interesting, players can get Epic Skins and Elite Skins from Mobile Legends under certain conditions.

Some of the events are a series of Halloween events as well as a nostalgia event.

You can pre-order for the next event by going to the Halloween> Daily Event menu.

For players who click on pre-order between October 17 and 23, 2020, you will receive the latest special skin for the Thamuz hero.

Thamuz special skin. (HiTekno.com)

A free skin called Abysaal Reaper can be claimed for no payment if the player logs in again on October 24th.

In addition, there will be a Halloween event (limited in time) from October 27, 2020. The method is pretty simple. Players must collect Halloween candy by logging in, participating in competitions, and doing other quests.

Each time they receive four Halloween candies, players have the option to draw once. The Terizla Hammer Giant skin is guaranteed to be received in the 10th drawing.

The Nostalgia Mobile Legends event offers free skin prizes. (HiTekno.com)

Some of the prizes that can be obtained through this event are the Exclusive Elimination Effect, the Halloween Recall Effect, the Small Emblem Pack, the Halloween Trial Pack, and the Hero Trial Pack.

There is also an event called Guinevere’s Request. The event ends in approx. 6 days. Players have to collect brooms or broomsticks by completing quests in the form of a login for several days in a row.

When they have collected 25 brooms, players can exchange them for the Guinevere Fleur de Blue skin.

Another ongoing event is nostalgia. At this event you can choose a free skin from the four provided elite skins.

The four elite skins in question are Lesley General Rosa, Khufra Aphopis, X.Borg Moto Driver, and Chang’e Crimson Moon skins.

The nostalgia event ends in approximately 12 days. Players must accumulate nostalgia progress by soloing any mode, playing ranks, and logging in once a week.

70 Nostalgia Advances can be exchanged for the free Elite Skins listed above. This way, at the October and November 2020 events, you will get free skins for Mobile Legend interested in becoming skin hunters.