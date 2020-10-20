Makes Nyesek, the story of Oren’s cat, goes to eat her sister every day

Cat illustration. (Unsplash / Ludemeula Fernandes)

Hitekno.com – Pets like dogs and cats sometimes show sad feelings when the owner or other animals leave them to play.

Not so long ago, one of the internet users told the sad story of an orange cat who came to the grave of his brother who was no longer with him every day.

The account owner was uploaded from his Twitter account @pawangcat on October 10 and shared multiple pictures showing a cat with orange or orange-and-white fur perched on a flower-strewn mound of earth.

According to the owner, the cat named Onet would often come to his sister’s grave every afternoon and just sit on the floor of his sister’s grave. In one photo, the cat was staring into the camera with eyes that looked sad at the loss.

Some other photos show the cat as if lying in front of his sister’s grave, staring at the pile of colorful flowers that are strewn on it.

This cat internet user whines at his sister’s grave. [Twitter]

“His younger brother died. He knew his younger brother was in there because he saw it when his sister was buried. Every afternoon he sits at his sister’s grave. Yes, he waits there for his sister. Maybe thought he, his sister would show up and hunt again. him, “wrote the account owner @pawangcat in the thread he created.

The owner of the account admitted that he didn’t seem to care, although there was another cat who invited him to play the orange cat and he sat on his sister’s grave.

“Here, yes … he was invited to play with another cat. But he still wanted to sit there in amazement. How don’t you want to cry, try to see it,” added the account holder.

The upload, which was shared more than 4,800 times with other Twitter users, received various comments from internet users. Quite a few internet users are sad and sad and share similar experiences.

“It’s sad to see something like this,” wrote the @Annisabrtaringan account.

“O Allah who brought the onions here. He was really looking forward to waiting for his younger brother,” commented @_anugrahandini.

“Why am I seeing this,” added @icikmaricik.

“Huhu looks like my cat at first too. Anytime you talk about his younger brother’s nickname, who left first, he’ll always be sad, meow meow,” @nadnadndy said.

“Look like my heart really hurts. My brother is already happy there,” tweeted @minjubogor.

Uploading a portrait of an orange cat visiting his sister’s grave has gone viral on social media. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)