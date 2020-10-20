Male personality depending on the engine used, what type are you?

The male personality fits the motorcycle. (instagram / dagelanprankk)

Hitekno.com – A TikTok video that went viral on Instagram recently revealed a man’s personality according to the engine used. Which personality type are you?

The upload of the TikTok video of the male personality according to the motorcycle used went viral on Instagram after the @ dagelanprankk account was uploaded on Saturday (10/17/2020).

“The personality of the men can be seen in the engine they check,” says the caption in the video.

Based on this TikTok video, different types of motorcycles are shown along with their respective personality types. Several motorcycle brands include Honda Scoopy, Honda Beat Street, Honda CBR250RR, Honda CRF150L, ​​Honda Supra X125, and Honda C70.

According to this girl, every motorcyclist has his own personality, depending on the brand of motorcycle used.

In response to the girl’s TikTok video, which revealed the man’s personality based on the motorcycle used, internet users left various comments.

“Whatever the motorcycle is, I’m still a sadboy,” replied the internet user with the @pra_raa account.

“I don’t have a motorcycle, what’s the value?” Comment from the Instagram account owner @akhi_zrulll.

“Well, I don’t have an engine yet, what do I do?” Said the internet user who owns the @alkaffi_ant Instagram account.

“I’ve seen people from motorcycles, take care of your manly motorcycle, Supra,” wrote the internet user who owns the @ keitaro24_ account.

Viral on Instagram, videos about men’s personality after the motorcycles they used were viewed more than 140,000 times and received hundreds of comments from internet users.