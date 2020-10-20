Netizen: Well, my goodness, shows the difference between selfies and Android and iPhone

The difference between selfies with Android and iPhone. (Instagram / content.uwu)

Hitekno.com – A video of a beautiful girl comparing selfie on Android and iPhone recently went viral on Instagram. In the video, this beautiful girl reveals several photos and videos of herself using two different devices.

A video of a beautiful girl revealing the difference between selfies from Android and iOS was uploaded and viralized on Thursday (October 15, 2020) from the @ content.uwu account on Instagram.

“Actually we’re all lit up, just not enough iPhones”, write the headline in this upload.

From the video, this beautiful girl is sharing her photos and videos with Android. The less than optimal results seemed to please this girl less.

Towards the end of the video, this girl also shows off some photos and videos of herself using an iPhone. The maximum results from the iPhone camera seem to make this girl happy and radiant.

Steal attention and become a conversation partner. Upload a video of a beautiful girl showing the difference between selfies from Android and iPhone, and then receive various comments from internet users.

“So it is,” replied the Internet user with the Instagram account @mareetaakw.

“We have already lit up, only the iPhone is missing,” commented the Internet users with the @ liaannnaa_ account.

“Not even an iPhone lights up,” said the Internet user who owns the Instagram account @lutpiazakia.

“I said right? We can be beautiful when we use the iPhone wkwk,” wrote the Instagram account @ndyaylss.

By the time this article was written, uploads about beautiful girls revealing the difference between selfies from Android and iPhone have been viewed more than 400,000 times and received 800 comments from internet users.